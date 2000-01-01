Today we launched Business VPN by KeepSolid on Product Hunt! Check it out!

Business VPN by KeepSolid

Deploy private servers for your Business in a few clicks

Features

Take total control of your network and enjoy plenty of benefits for different needs of your company with Business VPN by KeepSolid.

Premium VPN server list

Get Personal Servers exclusively for your business to test your international products, verify ad campaigns, and much more.

Flexibility and speed

Your colleagues can choose between available private VPN servers to get a better performance. They also have an opportunity to use shared VPN servers from all over the world.

Management Portal

Easily create and manage teams, invite employees, and provide them with access to a specific private VPN server with a single easy-to-use Control center.

Corporate Data Protection

Apply a military-grade encryption to your system, including your business communications and customers’ data.

High-Priority Support

Our dedicated Customer Service is available 24/7 via email. Also, we provide Live Chat and Phone Calls support. Your questions will be answered promptly and professionally!

7-Day Free Trial

You have 7 days to make sure you are happy with our services before you pay for anything. Find out why our solution suits you best!

How it Works

It is only a few easy steps from the extensive opportunities Business VPN by KeepSolid offers for your employees and business as a whole.

Corporate account

To claim the benefits of Business VPN by KeepSolid, register in our system by creating KeepSolid ID and choosing one of the pricing plans. After that, add users and teams, choose VPN servers, and download the app.

Control panel

Manage employees’ and teams’ settings, assign VPN servers, administer your plans and more opportunities - all from a single Control panel.

Intuitive interface

Users get all the benefits of the Business VPN by KeepSolid with just a single click of a button. Another button - “Write to Admin” - is all they need to contact your staff tech specialist if necessary.

Unparalleled protection

Secure your corporate data and your payments with up to the 256-bit encryption. Protect yourself and your employees in the internet and on public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Convenient pricing

Choose one of the 2 fixed plans for small and medium teams. Or, apply for a custom plan if you require more users and servers.

Note: You are the only person managing payments, so your users will not have to worry about this part.

1 additional private server for each 10 extra users.

Remote collaboration

Due to the vast array of servers and locations you and your teams will always get the best bandwidth and the fastest connection possible, no matter where you work from.

Unleash the whole potential of your business!
Download Business VPN by KeepSolid and let no physical or virtual borders ever hinder you again.

Available for:

Feedback
