Business VPN by KeepSolid
Deploy private servers for your Business in a few clicks
Features
Take total control of your network and enjoy plenty of benefits for different needs of your company with Business VPN by KeepSolid.
Premium VPN server list
Get Personal Servers exclusively for your business to test your international products, verify ad campaigns, and much more.
Flexibility and speed
Your colleagues can choose between available private VPN servers to get a better performance. They also have an opportunity to use shared VPN servers from all over the world.
Management Portal
Easily create and manage teams, invite employees, and provide them with access to a specific private VPN server with a single easy-to-use Control center.
Corporate Data Protection
Apply a military-grade encryption to your system, including your business communications and customers’ data.
High-Priority Support
Our dedicated Customer Service is available 24/7 via email. Also, we provide Live Chat and Phone Calls support. Your questions will be answered promptly and professionally!
7-Day Free Trial
You have 7 days to make sure you are happy with our services before you pay for anything. Find out why our solution suits you best!
How it Works
It is only a few easy steps from the extensive opportunities Business VPN by KeepSolid offers for your employees and business as a whole.
Corporate account
To claim the benefits of Business VPN by KeepSolid, register in our system by creating KeepSolid ID and choosing one of the pricing plans. After that, add users and teams, choose VPN servers, and download the app.
Control panel
Manage employees’ and teams’ settings, assign VPN servers, administer your plans and more opportunities - all from a single Control panel.
Intuitive interface
Users get all the benefits of the Business VPN by KeepSolid with just a single click of a button. Another button - “Write to Admin” - is all they need to contact your staff tech specialist if necessary.
Unparalleled protection
Secure your corporate data and your payments with up to the 256-bit encryption. Protect yourself and your employees in the internet and on public Wi-Fi hotspots.
Convenient pricing
Choose one of the 2 fixed plans for small and medium teams. Or, apply for a custom plan if you require more users and servers.
Note: You are the only person managing payments, so your users will not have to worry about this part.
1 additional private server for each 10 extra users.
Remote collaboration
Due to the vast array of servers and locations you and your teams will always get the best bandwidth and the fastest connection possible, no matter where you work from.
Unleash the whole potential of your business!
Download Business VPN by KeepSolid and let no physical or virtual borders ever hinder you again.