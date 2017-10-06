Welcome, hunter! Ready to go paperless? Look around and activate your 14-day free trial in KeepSolid Sign.

Try it free

KeepSolid Sign

Fast & secure solution to sign contracts agreements NDAs invoices

Anywhere, anytime, from any device. Even offline. Free for 14 days.

GET IT NOW
GET IT NOW

Available on

KeepSolid Sign fields of use

Business
  • Get all your contracts signed in minutes
  • Initiate and close deals while on-the-go
  • Improve your customer's experience
Personal
  • Legally sign any document on your favorite device
  • Access signed contracts even in the offline mode
  • Ensure a strong security to all your documents
Enterprise
  • Instantly create an agreement using smart templates
  • Monitor the status of your deals in real time
  • Make the workflow of your organization more efficient
Educational
  • Instantly get ready for your remote education
  • Be free from paper chase and reduce time of signing
  • Minimize possible misunderstandings and errors

Our Features

E-Signature
Secure Storage
Offline mode
Team Work
Status Tracking
more

How it Works

Round up all your documents in one app

Easily import necessary documents in the PDF format from almost any place you use to store them, such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, Onedrive, iCloud Drive, Evernote, Finder, or Storage.

Invite other participants

Share your documents with all concerned parties and complete them in minutes. You can fix a signing order, specify relevant access rights, and leave a comment to set the record straight.

Add the necessary annotations

Create your digital signature and sign any contract or agreement with just a tap of a button. Add more annotations, like initials, date, notes - text, and checkmark, or assign them to other users.

Monitor the status of your documents

With a status tracking, you can clearly see at what stage of the signing process each document is. And if time presses, just send a reminder to all or certain participan

Our users talk about us

Greg Dessar

Business Owner Grab

First I love is the easy fingerprint sign in that makes life private and so simple. The way I can incorporate my contacts on the phone is great. And how I can incorporate the dropbox or google drive, or icloud as well as evernote are all nice simple functions. Having it like it is not overloading the app with pointless things makes it attractive to use.

Sylvaine Boussuard-Le Cren

Lawyer, member of the Paris Bar

Once I have understood how to create my signature, it was easy to do it and the app is reliable. This product seems better than the others I have tried before.

Suzanna Kaye

Owner Spark! Organizing, LLC

The interface when setting up a new document is easier than some other platforms.

Rev. Jared C. Tucher

Pastor, Trinity Lutheran Church

I like the ability to upload documents and with a click of a button, apply a signature. Makes it very easy to use and cuts down on unwanted papers.

Octavio Mejia

Senior QA Enginner Nearshore Technology

I like the design, it's neat and easy to use. Also I like the colors used in the app, even the icon (a fountain pen) is awesome. I will definitely recommend it for personal and business use.

Works on Your Favorite Devices

KeepSolid Sign is a top-notch eSignature application that allows individuals and companies to remotely close deals, sign contracts, and improve the overall workflow without actually using paper.

Increase your productivity with KeepSolid Sign

Reduce time, cost, and possible risk factors with a paperless office scenario from KeepSolid Sign.
Import, sign, and share - these are the only steps to improve your workflow and raise your reputation on the market.
Start a FREE trial and try the app & all its features for yourself!

TRY IT NOW

100%Clean

This product was last tested in the Softpedia Labs on
6th of October 2017 by Sergiu Gatlan.

Softpedia guarantees that KeepSolid Sign is 100% Clean, which means it does not contain any form of malware, including but not limited to: spyware, viruses, trojans and backdoors.

This software product was tested thoroughly and was found absolutely clean; therefore, it can be installed with no concern by any computer user. However, it should be noted that this product will be retested periodically and the award may be withdrawn, so you should check back occasionally and pay attention to the date of testing shown above.

Note: this award is offered by Softpedia and can be used only by the developer of the software product that received the award.

Ok
SOFTPEDIA'
Feedback

Tell us what you think about KeepSolid Sign

Please share your experience of working with our eSignature app. Your feedback is highly appreciated.

Thank you.

  • I am an existing user
  • I am a new user

Password

Forgot your password?

Password

Confirm password

Do you need to add more users to your team?
Please leave your contact details and we will contact you shortly.